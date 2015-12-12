Let’s get something straight: Everyone wears things more than once. We don’t care if you’re a blogger battling carpal tunnel from signing for gifted merch or a celeb who shops the runway like we do online flash sales. So let’s put that irrational fear of outfit repeating to rest. That said, getting dressed for a night out is a time when — we admit — a never-worn lewk can be the difference between us fantasizing about flaking or staying out later because not enough people saw our ensemble.
The only issue? The bulk of our shopping is dedicated to the everyday pieces that don't scream “ready to rage” so much as “plays well with others,” meaning we run through going-out options fast. But just because those sensible trousers are one of your workweek staples, doesn’t mean they can’t hang come Saturday night. Above, see how to take three singular wardrobe essentials from Primark and create two different, all-new party looks with each. So when the “What are you wearing??” text blings, you’ll be set — again and again and again.
Shop the looks featured above at Primark in Boston (Downtown Crossing, 10 Summer Street) and King of Prussia, PA (King of Prussia Mall, 160 N. Gulph Road).
