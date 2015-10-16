When you gorge on fashion trends like we do, every day is like Thanksgiving — a feast of iconic statement pieces and look-at-me delicacies. (Seriously, checking out our coworkers’ creative ensembles is a major occupational distraction.) And in our excitement, we tend to overindulge in temptations, from rainbow-sequin jackets to wacky-print platforms. Unfortunately, that leaves us lacking easy, palette-cleansing staples.
Often, the prospect of combing through our fad-driven closets for the odd piece of presentable loungewear — just a basic cozy sweater or a pair of high-quality leggings — sounds like time better spent lounging. Know the struggle? Well, we’re hooking up one winner with a $1,000 gift certificate to build the ultimate casual-chic wardrobe from minimal mix master Lou & Grey. Plus, we're throwing in another $1,000 to spend however you choose (especially handy if you blew your budget on a flashy, one-time-wear outfit you had to have). The best part? It only takes a few seconds to enter. Now that’s something to be thankful for.
Ready to refresh your go-to outfit options? Sign up here to win an all-new, essentials-only wardrobe courtesy of Refinery29 + Lou & Grey by November 6.
NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. Open to legal residents of the 48 contiguous United States (excluding Rhode Island), 18 years or older and over the age of majority in jurisdiction of residence at time of entry. Ends November 6, 2015 at 11:59 p.m. ET.
