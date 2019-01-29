Skip navigation!
Share Your Summer Story For A Chance To Win
by
Chelsea Peng
More from Contests
Marie Kondo
Here's How You Can Win An Exclusive Home Consultation With Marie Kondo
Cait Munro
Jan 29, 2019
Dedicated Feature
Lou & Grey's Summer Drop Is All We Want This Season
Alison Ives
May 21, 2018
Shopping
Win $1K To Spend On A Fresh New Denim Collection
Allie Briggs
Nov 10, 2017
Food & Drinks
How A Can Of Sparkling Water Is Going To Change One Artist's Life
Update: You can now purchase, pop open, and sip on one of the 2017 Perrier Artist of the Year's Instagram-worthy designs (pictured left). The sparkling
by
Elizabeth Buxton
Fashion
How To Win A Brand-New Boot Collection For Fall
When it comes to boots, it's safe to say that we operate under the philosophy that more is more — meaning we can never quite have enough (especially in
by
Allie Briggs
Beauty
If You Have Snapchat, You Can Win Free Halloween Bath Bombs From ...
From shower jellies to salt sprays to bath bombs — the world can't seem to get enough of Lush's cheeky, all-natural beauty products. But arguably the
by
Megan Decker
Contests
Enter To Win Our #IAmIngrid Twitter Giveaway
In partnership with Neon Films to support their hilarious new comedy, Ingrid Goes West, in theatres everywhere August 25, we're tapping into the film's
by
Refinery29
Fashion
This Miss Universe Contestant Refused To Wear A Bikini — & Wore T...
It's kind of crazy the Miss Universe pageant is still up and running, isn't it? Of course, it's a great way for women to gain a platform to do an
by
Landon Peoples
Beauty
I Spent $1,000 At Sephora—& This Is What I Bought
The glossy shelves of our favorite beauty emporiums are both alluring and dangerous. Just ask Kylie Jenner, who dropped at whopping $1,200 at Sephora last
by
Mi-Anne Chan
Food & Drinks
Pepsi Is Heating Things Up For Summer With Its New Flavor Pepsi Fire
Usually when we crack open a Pepsi we expect to be met with an ice-cold caramel-y sweet taste. What we don’t usually anticipate is any taste that
by
Olivia Harrison
Entertainment News
The Man Who Outed A Fellow Contestant As Trans On
Survivor
The "outing heard 'round the world" is having ongoing repercussions for the man who initiated it. Last week, the world watched as Jeff Varner, a
by
Britni de la Cretaz
Fashion
The NFL Just Drafted FIT Student's Designs For Its Merchandise
Despite a few well-dressed players who’ve received the mark of approval from Anna Wintour, when we think “innovative fashion,” the NFL rarely comes
by
Marquita Harris
Living
This Giveaway Will Take Your Instagram To The Next Level
We all have that one Instagram account (or five or 10) we can’t help but fangirl over. And if you're a travel junkie, chances are that account(s) is
by
Allie Briggs
Enter to Win
Bring Your Favorite Pinterest Board To Life
You’ve mastered every use of washi tape. You can plant a windowsill herb garden in your sleep. And Kim K. herself would kill for your contouring tips.
by
Kayla Unnerstall
Enter to Win
How To Get The Most Out Of Your Horoscope
Whether you live and die by your horoscope or take the predictions with a grain of salt, everyone's somewhat curious to know what the future has in
by
Refinery29
Tech
Today's Google Doodle, Created By A 15-Year-Old Girl, Sends ...
So far, 2017’s Google Doodles have sent important messages about inclusivity and awareness, but today’s Doodle might outshine all the rest. Created by
by
Madeline Buxton
Enter to Win
We're Sending You On A Trip To Anywhere You Want
There is no better way to get through a grueling workday than by daydreaming about where you would go if you could hop a flight anywhere. Well, we want
by
Kayla Unnerstall
Shopping
How To Say Goodbye To Boring Clothes This Spring
Not to make excuses, but it is easy to fall into a style rut when the weather's, well...uninspiring. And between winter's the-air-hurts-my-face windchill
by
Sophie Ross
Enter to Win
Win A Shopping Spree You Can Feel Good About
Shopping sprees always make you feel good, but what if we told you they could feel even better? We're teaming up with Yogasmoga and GOOD to give away
by
Refinery29
Enter to Win
Win $2.5K & Learn How To Be A Bawse
Paying your bills on time, going to bed at a reasonable hour, eating a balanced, healthy meal instead of a sheet cake for breakfast…we could all use a
by
Refinery29
Street Style
Your New Spring Staple Is Under $100
Bona fide fashion girls know that you don't have to break the bank to look on-trend and chic from season to season. Of course, serious investment pieces
by
Sophie Ross
Fashion
How To Get A New Spring Wardrobe Without Spending A Dime
Asking someone if they'd like $1,500 to shop for a new spring wardrobe is sort of like asking if dogs bark — the answer is an obvious "yes." And from
by
Eliza Dillard
Enter to Win
Live Your Best French-Girl Life
You binge-watch French movies on the reg. You think a cheese plate is a well-balanced meal. You have Pinterest boards dedicated to French-girl hair
by
Refinery29
Food & Drinks
These College Students Are Eating Whole Lettuce Heads For The Wei...
During college freshmen orientation, you might've signed up for the school newspaper or the improv club or the track team. But University of Maryland
by
Suzannah Weiss
Fashion
Win $1,000 Toward A New Spring Wardrobe
Suiting up for spring sounds pretty good after a long, cold, and slushy winter — we're looking at you, NYC. And now that it's almost time to peel off
by
Sophie Ross
Enter to Win
The Present Is Female: Learn How 4 Entrepreneurs Started Their Co...
If you're considering launching your own company, you should begin by finding out how fellow entrepreneurs got their start. Ahead we talk to Lauren Bush
by
Refinery29
Fashion
How An OOTD Post Could Win You A $1,000 Shopping Spree
If you thought you had to have influencer status or be a famous street style star to score cash from an #OOTD pic, well, we've got some good news for you.
by
Eliza Dillard
Health
We Need You To See This Beluga Whale Crashing A Wedding
This beluga whale is blowing up after photobombing an aquareum wedding. The wedding was taking place in Mystic, Connecticut. So apparently you had better
by
Michael Hafford
Enter to Win
The Best Things About Celeb Life Are About To Be Yours
There’s a lot to envy about celeb life — the fancy parties, personal chefs, millions of Instagram followers. But what we’re really jealous of? The
by
Refinery29
Food & Drinks
KFC's Valentine's Day Bucket Is Way Better Than Chocolate
Valentine's Day is next week. If you haven't locked down a reservation just yet or if you're still looking for that perfect gift for your S.O. — or
by
Christopher Luu
