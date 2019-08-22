There are certain beauty products we consider undisputed summertime saviors: the oil-free primers that keep our makeup from melting off; the moisture-delivering mists that keep us cool at our desks; and, at the top of said list, the countless bottles of dry shampoo we go through while refreshing our roots 'round the clock. Some mornings we'll opt for a volumizing formula for an instant boost, while others we'll spritz on a coconut-vanilla blend simply for the tropical scent. That's why this summer, we want you to round out your dry shampoo collection — on us.