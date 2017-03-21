How To Say Goodbye To Boring Clothes This Spring

Not to make excuses, but it is easy to fall into a style rut when the weather's, well...uninspiring. And between winter's the-air-hurts-my-face windchill and the gray, slushy sidewalks, we're definitely ready to (finally) bust out our best sartorial moves to celebrate the sunnier months ahead.
Basically, bright, badass, and out-of-bounds are major keywords right now — and one collection that encompasses all of these qualities is from one of our favorite maximalist brands, Milly. Here's the best part: Since we want you to join in on the fun this spring, too, we're giving away $1,500 to shop the colorful collection. All you have to do is enter here.
Easy, right? But you've been warned: The clothes ahead aren't for the faint of
fashion heart. Click through if you're ready to embrace the bold and officially say buh-bye to sad winter-weather outfits.
