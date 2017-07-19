Skip navigation!
Sophie Ross
Wellness
The One Thing You Shouldn't Do When A Creep DMs You
Sophie Ross
Jul 19, 2017
TV Shows
ALL Of The Major
Younger
Moments So Far
Sophie Ross
Jun 26, 2017
Food & Drinks
These Snacks Are Perfect If You’re Always On The Go
Sophie Ross
Jun 7, 2017
Fashion
Win $2K To Shop This Badass Athleisure Brand
While your default workout wardrobe may still be comprised of unkempt college tees and shorts that are just as old, it's probably safe to assume
by
Sophie Ross
News
Here’s What To Do Instead Of Watching The WHCD
If your invite to this year's White House Correspondents' Dinner got "lost in the mail" (ours did, too), we have some good news: You get to stay in with
by
Sophie Ross
Living
8 Things We Had No Idea Were Damaging Our Clothes
You don’t have to be an impeccably groomed street style star to care about what’s hanging in your closet. Really, you don’t have to be interested in
by
Sophie Ross
TV Shows
You Have To Check Out How We Celebrated The
Girls
Finale
"Life, man. I can't guarantee perfection, but I can guarantee intrigue." For the Girls fans out there, you might remember Hannah uttering these words to
by
Sophie Ross
TV Shows
Calling All L.A. Girlbosses: You’re Invited To An Exclusive Scree...
Thanks to Sophia Amoruso and her brand of badass, unapologetic ambition, we were introduced to the concept of the #Girlboss in 2014. Now, on the
by
Sophie Ross
TV Shows
You're Invited To An Exclusive Screening Of
The White Pr...
A good period drama is one of our favorite forms of escapism. The combination of love, betrayal, power, and — meticulous, gorgeous — costumes never
by
Sophie Ross
Shopping
How To Say Goodbye To Boring Clothes This Spring
Not to make excuses, but it is easy to fall into a style rut when the weather's, well...uninspiring. And between winter's the-air-hurts-my-face windchill
by
Sophie Ross
Street Style
Your New Spring Staple Is Under $100
Bona fide fashion girls know that you don't have to break the bank to look on-trend and chic from season to season. Of course, serious investment pieces
by
Sophie Ross
Fashion
Win $1,000 Toward A New Spring Wardrobe
Suiting up for spring sounds pretty good after a long, cold, and slushy winter — we're looking at you, NYC. And now that it's almost time to peel off
by
Sophie Ross
TV Shows
THIS Is How To Upgrade Your Next Girls' Night In
Every so often, a new show hits the airwaves that's destined to inspire its own weekly watch parties (complete with post-episode debates and plenty of
by
Sophie Ross
Living
This Giveaway Has Everything You Need For 2017
Now that 2016 is finally (finally) coming to a close, there's a good chance you're already fantasizing about your 2017 bucket list. After all, once the
by
Sophie Ross
Travel
10 Of The Most Photographed Spots In Los Angeles
If ever there was a city that deserved to be photographed, it's Los Angeles. An unholy mix of grit and glamour, it's both a dream and a dream deferred.
by
Sophie Ross
Shopping
We Want To Upgrade Your Winter Wardrobe For Free
Unfortunately for us, the balmier-than-usual fall weather is coming to an end as we fast approach the thick of winter. The days are getting crisper and
by
Sophie Ross
Travel
THIS Is The 2017 Trip You Need To Take
Venice, Italy might not be the first city that comes to mind when you think of European cool, but this seaside city is more than just a pretty postcard.
by
Sophie Ross
Shopping
Shopping-Lovers, You NEED To Enter This Sweepstakes
If you're already getting bored of your winter wardrobe, you're definitely not alone. With the same jackets and scratchy sweaters on rotation, your
by
Sophie Ross
Movies
You're Invited To An Exclusive Screening Of
Collateral Beauty...
Wintertime tends to get a bad rep — but one thing we do love about the chilly season (besides the hot toddies and comfort food)? The movies that come
by
Sophie Ross
New York
Why You NEED To Check Out This Brooklyn Pop-Up Shop
FYI: TBS' Search Party is the new show everyone's about to be talking about (just watch the full first episode here if you don't believe us). It's a
by
Sophie Ross
Living
This Might Just Be The Pop-Up Shop Of Your Dreams
You know those days when you just need to escape your cramped apartment (and the roommates that come with it)? Same, so we know you'll enjoy this news:
by
Sophie Ross
TV Shows
Watch The Full First Episode Of
Search Party
Right Here
Every so often, a new show comes along that promises to indulge our taste for mystery (even if it causes us to fantasize about leaving our day jobs for
by
Sophie Ross
Sex & Relationships
8 Office Romance Horror Stories That Will Make You Cringe
You don't need a degree in common sense to know getting involved with a coworker is a bad idea. Yet, we probably all know someone who has, in some
by
Sophie Ross
Dedicated Feature
29Rooms Is Back & It's EVEN Better
If you were lucky enough to experience — or catch wind of — the funhouse that was our inaugural 29Rooms, we have some good news: It's almost time
by
Sophie Ross
Fashion
Win The Ultimate Fashion-Girl Experience
If there's any time of year that makes us giddy, it's the month of September. Also known as fashion month, its combination of runway shows, street style,
by
Sophie Ross
Makeup
Want A Whole New Beauty Collection? Then You'll Love This Sweepst...
We're fast approaching the thick of summer, so, odds are, you've already given your wardrobe some sort of seasonal refresh. Maybe you've stored away your
by
Sophie Ross
Food & Drinks
3 No-Cook Meals For When Turning On The Stove Is Entirely Too Much
Once summer hits, even the most run-of-the-mill errands and tasks start to seem a lot more daunting. Blame it on the temperature: Attempting to keep
by
Sophie Ross
Travel
This Is The Ultimate Beach Getaway Giveaway
One thing we wish we had unlimited funds for this summer? The beach. Just the word conjures up images of blue skies and white sand. Since it's
by
Sophie Ross
Tech
The Newest Way To Get Your R29 Fix
If you’ve ever seen the phrase TL;DR — that’s "Too Long, Didn’t Read" — pop up on your screen and nodded in agreement, you know the thought
by
Sophie Ross
Fashion
A FREE Holiday Treat For You
We'll be the first to tell you that we love the holidays — hello fam time, home-cooked meals, and hot toddies — but let's be straight about it: This
by
Sophie Ross
