You know those days when you just need to escape your cramped apartment (and the roommates that come with it)? Same, so we know you'll enjoy this news: TBS' Search Party is putting on the dopest Brooklyn pop-up shop that's basically our dream chill space.
Inspired by the show's cast of Brooklynites, the "In Search Of" shop includes everything from prime fashion brands to a lounge devoted to the art of maxing out and relaxing (and binge-watching episodes of the brand-new mystery thriller, of course).
You can also check out an epically curated art wall, take shareable moving photos in a custom lost-dog-flyer-themed photo booth (yes, really), and more. This is pretty much Instagram heaven, people.
TBS is officially taking over the storefront at 241 Bedford Avenue in Brooklyn from November 17 to 21, 12 to 7 p.m., so be sure to #ComeThru for the perfect, roommate-less escape.
Inspired by the show's cast of Brooklynites, the "In Search Of" shop includes everything from prime fashion brands to a lounge devoted to the art of maxing out and relaxing (and binge-watching episodes of the brand-new mystery thriller, of course).
You can also check out an epically curated art wall, take shareable moving photos in a custom lost-dog-flyer-themed photo booth (yes, really), and more. This is pretty much Instagram heaven, people.
TBS is officially taking over the storefront at 241 Bedford Avenue in Brooklyn from November 17 to 21, 12 to 7 p.m., so be sure to #ComeThru for the perfect, roommate-less escape.
Advertisement