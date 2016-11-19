FYI: TBS' Search Party is the new show everyone's about to be talking about (just watch the full first episode here if you don't believe us). It's a mystery-thriller-meets-dark-comedy set against a Brooklyn backdrop. And aside from the nail-biting case of a missing person at the center of the show, the series boasts a cast of sassy, stylish, and wise-cracking twentysomethings who are basically #bestfriendgoals.
And if you haven't heard, Search Party has opened a pop-up shop inspired by the main characters' dope, downtown styles (and Brooklyn's one-of-a-kind aesthetic). Essentially, it's a cool, curated space you don't want to miss out on.
Still not convinced? Ahead, we've rounded up some of our favorite items you can find there. From books to beauty products to little black dresses, we promise you'll find something you've been searching for (or didn't even know you needed). And remember, these are only a handful of the treasures the shop is offering — in order to check out the whole bounty, be sure to come to 241 Bedford Avenue in Brooklyn from November 17 to 21 (open from 12 to 7 p.m.). And feel free to bring your own motley crew, too.
