Every so often, a new show comes along that promises to indulge our taste for mystery (even if it causes us to fantasize about leaving our day jobs for forensics). And right now, that show is TBS' Search Party.
With a cast of sarcastic Brooklynites playing detective, it's more dark comedy than crime show, but that's exactly what got us so excited (excited enough to get the first episode early — watch it above). We can't promise you won't have Nancy Drew-style fantasies of your own, but we can promise you won't have to wait long to see the rest of the season — you can binge-watch the whole thing starting November 21. Now, excuse us while we count down the days.
