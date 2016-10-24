If you’ve ever felt utterly directionless, as though you’re lost in an endless fog of existentialism, you’ll most certainly relate to TBS' new show Search Party. Also, welcome to your mid-20s.
Search Party is a dark comedy that's unlike anything currently in your to-watch queue. Surrounded by successful friends and no job prospects, Dory (played by Alia Shawkat) becomes wholly invested in solving the mysterious disappearance of a former college acquaintance. With a newfound purpose in place, Dory corrals a motley crew of her self-absorbed Brooklynite friends to help with the creepy case.
In celebration of the Search Party premiere on November 21, we're giving you a peek at the show’s cleverly designed posters, which are inspired by another iconic female detective: Nancy Drew. We caught up with Sam Hadley, the illustrator behind the posters, for insight on his creative process, what to expect from the series, and why Shawkat is the modern heroine television has been waiting for.
