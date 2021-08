29Rooms Is Back; Here’s How To Attend Safely

Additionally, we spoke to an expert about how to enjoy events like 29Rooms while still prioritizing your and your community's health. William Schaffner, MD, a professor of preventive medicine and infectious disease expert at Vanderbilt University School of Medicine, emphasizes the necessity of wearing masks. “At the present time, the CDC recommendations are that anyone, whether you're vaccinated or not, if you're going to an indoor event in which there will be a congregation of people, [you] should be masked.” He also stresses the importance of staying home if you are feeling unwell. Dr. Schaffner tells Refinery29, “If you have symptoms of any kind, please don't go. Because this will be in the winter, it could be flu, it could be another respiratory virus. It could be COVID-19. We know that vaccinated people can have minor mild infections, but they can be transmitters.”