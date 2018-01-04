11 Movies Perfect For A Glorious Snow Day

For those who live in the northeast, you've probably already received the email. It says something along the lines of, "Due to the forecasted blizzard, our offices will be closed tomorrow." But it's not a blizzard this time. It's a bomb cyclone, whatever that is.
Just as you begin your victory dance, however, you remember that this is 2018, and that email really means you'll be working from home. Still, a closed office means a day answering client concerns from the comfort of your couch. You'll be in pajamas. You'll eat pancakes and drink hot chocolate. And, you're going to have movies on in the background all day.
So, we've put together a list of 11 films that make for a pretty perfect snow day. Ahead, the movies that were basically created for just this moment.