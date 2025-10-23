In Hedda, Tessa Thompson Is Black, Queer, Messy & Chaotic — It’s Exhilarating To Watch
Hedda is frustrating because even when you disagree with her choices on a fundamental level, you understand every single one of her motivations for being a manipulative, conniving, chaos monster.
Over the course of my career, I've somehow gotten very, very lucky to play women that are complicated and interesting and aren't always completely digestible or perfect. It's just always been what I've been attracted to.
How we represent ourselves as Black women, is it freedom to limit ourselves to just these stereotypically positive traits, like being elegant or strong or noble? Is that freedom?”
