Set mostly in the fracking town of Little Woods, North Dakota, the neo-Western centers largely around Ollie (short for Oleander), who’s got days left on her parole for illegally running prescription pills over the Canadian border. She’s also got a lead on a job in Spokane, an opportunity that could get her back on her feet after the death of her mother, who she’d been caring for. But of course, that’s precisely when life would get in the way: local drug kingpin Bill ( The Marvelous Mrs Maisel’s Luke Kirby ) is pressuring Ollie to work for him, her half-sister Deb is out of cash, essentially homeless and facing an unplanned pregnancy; and their family home is about to get foreclosed on. As the problems start to pile up, Ollie has to decide if she has one last drug run in her before she sets herself free.