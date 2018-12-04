The second time Midge Maisel (Rachel Brosnahan) meets Lenny Bruce in the pilot episode of The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, he’s casually walking down the stairs of New York’s 8th Precinct. His wife is late to pick him up, as she’d gone to station on Varick Street instead. Clearly, this is a well-trod routine for the couple. The real Lenny Bruce, you see, spent a lot of time shuttling in and out of jail cells. His relentless commitment to his comedy occasionally rendered him a criminal.