Still, she forged ahead. Like Midge, Rivers had a career-changing encounter with Lenny Bruce. In 1962, Rivers saw Bruce perform; his fearless, bold set forced her to reflect on her own style. “I was seeing myself through his eyes, confronting my own hypocrisy, the way I had lived the Molinsky lie of phony riches, and while hating it, used it myself as a facade and a refuge,” Rivers wrote in her memoir . “The revelation that personal truth can be the foundation of comedy, that outrageousness can be cleansing and healthy, went off inside me like an enormous flash. It is still central to my performance.” Later, Bruce saw Rivers perform at the Bitter End. He saw stardom where no one else did. “You’re right and they’re wrong,” Bruce wrote to her in a note, which she carried with her.