Midge Maisel (Rachel Brosnahan) may be a fictional character, but she’s so raw, honest, and funny, we already think of her as the patron saint of the Amy Schumers and Margaret Chos of the world. Midge does an under-the-radar set at her own wedding. She gives her wannabe stand-up husband Joel (Michael Zegen) tough notes on his act. She does her first set and jokingly pulls her breast out to make a point.