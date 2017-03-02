While part deux of the Gilmore Girls Netflix reboot is far from guaranteed, it is a fact that Amy Sherman-Palladino's genius is returning to TV soon. The writer-director has a new Amazon show on deck, according to Amazon's press release for for its Spring 2017 pilot lineup. and it sounds like the kind of show we're ready for a full season of.
The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel will star Rachel Brosnahan (the ill-fated Rachel on House of Cards) as Miriam "Midge" Maisel, a content housewife living on the Upper Westside with her husband (Michael Zegen) and two children in 1958. But like most seemingly content housewives in the '50s, Midge has something besides a life of domesticity on her mind.
Midge discovers she has a knack for comedy, so she decides to trip it downtown to pursue a career as a stand-up comedian, practically unheard of for women in her day.
Now, if that sounds like a show you'd like to watch, then be sure to tune into the pilot, which premieres March 17. Amazon has that tricky system where viewers watch and vote on pilots, which helps Amazon determine which shows it will make into full series.
