The Marvelous Mrs Maisel
TV Shows
Mrs. Maisel
Goes On Tour In First S3 Photo
by
Kathryn Lindsay
Jewish American Heritage Month
Hydrox (
Never
Oreos), 25 Appetizers & A Schvitz: 5 Jewish Women ...
by
Anabel Pasarow
TV Shows
A
This Is Us
Star Is Headed To
The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
by
Kaitlin Reilly
Fashion
Rachel Brosnahan, Kate Spade's Niece, Is The New Face Of Frances Valentine Line
by
Channing Hargrove
TV Shows
SNL
Introduces Us To A New Way To Give Men The Brush-Off: An Urn
Meagan Fredette
Jan 20, 2019
TV Shows
Mrs. Maisel Might Have Some Competition From
SNL
’s “The Raunchiest Miss...
Alexis Reliford
Jan 20, 2019
Marvelous Mrs Maisel
Vacation Like
The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
At These 6 Trendy Boutique Inns...
Olivia Harrison
Dec 12, 2018
Marvelous Mrs Maisel
Here's How Much It Would Really Cost To Live Like Midge Maisel
For some people, the idea of living in an apartment one floor below the apartment in which they grew up, where their parents still happen to live — as Mi
by
Olivia Harrison
TV Shows
Been Wondering When You’ve Seen Midge Maisel's New Boyfriend Before
The second season of The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, out December 5, treats Midge Maisel (Rachel Brosnahan) to a swath of glimmering new life prospects. A trip
by
Elena Nicolaou
TV Shows
How Comedy Legend Lenny Bruce Met A Tragic End
In addition to being an utter delight, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel is an excellent work of period TV. The year 1958 is found in Midge’s full-skirted halter
by
Elena Nicolaou
TV Shows
Rejoice: Season 2 Of
The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Has A Pre...
The second season of The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel is coming out at just the right time. This Amazon Prime Video series, which swept the Emmys earlier this yea
by
Elena Nicolaou
TV Shows
What Makes The
Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Emmy Wins So Monume...
Well, there's a new comedy star in town, and its name is The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel. While series like Atlanta, Barry, and Glow had quite a bit of buzz
by
Ariana Romero
TV Shows
Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Creator Amy Sherman-Palladino Made...
There was an electricity in the air when Marvelous Mrs. Maisel creator Amy Sherman-Palladino ran off-stage following her Outstanding Writing For A Comedy w
by
Ariana Romero
TV Shows
The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Ditches Manhattan In Season 2
Amazon's comedian-centric comedy The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel is taking a vacation. The series, which stars 2018's Golden Globe winner Rachel Brosna
by
Kaitlin Reilly
Entertainment News
Rachel Brosnahan Shares Touching Tribute To Her Aunt Kate Spade
Less than a day after news broke that Kate Spade had died by apparent suicide in New York City, Rachel Brosnahan was among the many celebrities to mourn th
by
Maia Efrem
TV Shows
American Crime Story
Proves One Type Of Soul-Baring Scen...
Life as a woman in this world is difficult. So very difficult. We’re forced to deal with everything from societal gaslighting to rape culture and systema
by
Ariana Romero
Entertainment
Call Alexis Bledel Because Lauren Graham Wants To Guest Star On <...
The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel might be getting just a bit more spectacular thanks to the one-and-only Lauren Graham, whom The Hollywood Reporter writes could p
by
Madison Medeiros
TV Shows
The Globes Proved TV's New Golden Age Is All About Women
Last fall, the 2017 Emmy Awards suggested women had officially taken the television reins from the likes of the gritty male anti heroes who had ruled our s
by
Ariana Romero
TV Shows
Did You Catch That
Gilmore Girls
Reference In
The Ma...
It's no secret that we'll watch pretty much anything Amy Sherman-Palladino creates, but if there's one thing she can do to make sure we tune
by
Kathryn Lindsay
TV Shows
Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Is All The More Essential In The P...
Welcome to Role Call, where we call up TV’s leading ladies to talk about their most vital, memorable, and feminist episodes. There’s a scene in Amazon?
by
Ariana Romero
TV Shows
R29 Binge Club: Amazon's
Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Season 1
This time last year, fans of quirky woman-led, pop culture-obsessed dramedies were still basking in the afterglow of Gilmore Girls: A Year In The Life. No,
by
Ariana Romero
TV Shows
Rachel Brosnahan Had A "Joyous" Time On
House Of Cards
F...
A former House of Cards actress has just reminded the world that, despite the fact that allegations against Kevin Spacey formed a dark cloud over the Netfl
by
Kaitlin Reilly
TV Shows
Gilmore Girls'
Creator Unveiled A New Hilarious & Heartw...
There's a new Amy Sherman-Palladino series in town, and it's a bit different from Gilmore Girls: A Year in the Life. Amazon debuted the trailer f
by
Rebecca Farley
TV Shows
The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Reveals All The Work Women Do ...
Gilmore Girls creator Amy Sherman-Palladino is back with an entirely new project, and we’re pretty sure it would be Rory and Lorelai’s new favorite sho
by
Ariana Romero
TV Shows
Amy Sherman-Palladino's New Amazon Pilot Sounds
Marvelous
While part deux of the Gilmore Girls Netflix reboot is far from guaranteed, it is a fact that Amy Sherman-Palladino's genius is returning to TV soon.
by
Carolyn L. Todd
