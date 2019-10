The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel Is Back & She’s Taking On The World

Mrs. Maisel is back and she’s ready to take over the world—the comedy one, at least. The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel Season 3 trailer finds Midge (Rachel Brosnahan) setting off on a comedy tour that takes her to L.A., Chicago, Miami, and Las Vegas. Of course, what happens in Vegas isn’t going to stay there since back at home her parents, played by Marin Hinkle and Tony Shalhoub, and her ex-husband Joel (Michael Zegen) aren’t all that happy with her career choices. That is obvious from her mom’s insinuation that being a prostitute would be better than a comedian. At least she has Susie (Alex Borstein), Lenny Bruce (Luke Kirby), Sterling K. Brown’s mysterious new character , and a Gilmore Girls favorite – yes, another favorite has joined this season – to help her make it through this tour, right?