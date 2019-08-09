The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel Is Officially On Tour In New S3 Photo

While, yes, much of season 2 of Marvelous Mrs. Maisel technically took place "on vacation," it's not like Midge (Rachel Brosnahan) had a chance to relax. She was juggling her divorce, a new love interest, and her secret stand-up career all while definitely getting bitten by mosquitos. However, it looks season 3 picks up right after season 2's cliffhanger ending, when Midge and Susie (Alex Borstein) have embarked on their first-ever tour. Thankfully, it takes them somewhere tropical — specifically, according to People, the Fontainebleau hotel.
In the first picture from season 3 of the Amazon show, we see Midge and Susie relaxing in a couple of lounge chairs by the pool with palm trees standing tall in the background. Midge has kicked off her shoes to read one of her two copies of Vogue magazine. Susie, meanwhile, is content to stare into space while fully-clothed in her signature cuffed pants and leather jacket.
The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel routinely sweeps the Emmy awards every season, but it doesn't look like you'll be hearing its name called this September. Season 3 isn't expected to arrive until later this year, so while Midge is having her poolside adventure, the rest of us will have started layering up for the colder months ahead. Maybe, in that sense, it will be a welcome escape — but if more photos wanted to drop in the meantime, we wouldn't say no.
