The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel Is Reportedly Taking Miami In Season 3

A trip to the beach sounds absolutely lovely right about this time of year — and it looks like our favorite stand-up comedian agrees.
The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel went to Paris, the Catskills, and rural Pennsylvania in season 2, but Rachel Brosnahan’s Midge Maisel is going all-out with a trip to Miami next season. Entertainment Tonight reports that stars Tony Shalhoub and Marin Hinkle — who play Midge’s parents Abe and Rose, respectively — revealed the trip during Sunday’s Writers’ Guild Awards.
"I think I’ve heard that we’re going to Miami in June. That’s all I know," Shalhoub said. "I don’t know what that [entails]. It’s about [Midge's] tour, but that’s all I got."
At the end of season 2, Midge’s personal and professional lives were at a major crossroads, as she agreed to go on a tour and open for a famous musician — just moments from her engagement to Benjamin (Zachary Levi). The stage is set for even more drama, as the final shots of the season showed Midge quite literally running into the arms her ex-husband Joel (Michael Zegen).
Shalhoub hinted that the whole family will be joining Midge on at least one leg of the tour, saying that his character might be coming around from his initial cold reaction to Midge’s fledgling comedy career.
“I think that maybe he’s starting to realize that this isn’t just a pipe dream and that maybe, in the eyes of the public, she’s got something,” Shalhoub said. “I’m not sure, but I think there’s a little bit of a thaw going on.”
With the entire family hitting the beach, we foresee some serious culture shock — Miami Beach is very much not the Upper West Side. With showrunner Amy Sherman-Palladino at the helm, everything from sand to surf to sunscreen is fair game for hijinks and snappy dialogue. We’re also hoping that Midge’s sharp mid-century New York style gets a more colorful, tropical twist, and maybe we’ll get some sort of salsa dance sequence that mirrors the big band socials at the Catskills.
Oh, and here’s something else that’s certainly worth considering: have Abe, Rose, and Midge ever had Cuban food before? Are they ready for some of the best ropa vieja of their lives?
We’ll have to wait and see what’s in store, but hopefully not for too long — season 3 of The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel is set to begin filming next month.
