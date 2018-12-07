When Midge shows up to Joel’s office-apartment, she has accepted her likely lonely future, and she’s excited about it. This is a woman who doesn’t have the time to check in with someone to see if she can go run around Europe for a half a year or whether it’s okay if she goes to support her good friend Lenny during his late-night gig. She simply needs to just go do it, unencumbered. What she plans to do with kids Ethan (Pascale twins Nunzio and Matteo) and Esther during her trip is unclear, but Midge's childcare situation has always been murky. While the freedom of Midge's new path is exhilarating, she is not exactly ready to be “all alone,” as Lenny would say, just yet.