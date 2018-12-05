Story from TV Shows

A Guide To Every Marvelous Mrs. Maisel Character You Need To Know

Ariana Romero
Photo: Courtesy of Amazon Studios.
Amazon Prime Video’s Marvelous Mrs. Maisel cast is big. It might not be Vanderpump Rules-sized, but it still counts as sprawling. The reason: leading lady Miriam “Midge” Maisel (Rachel Brosnahan) has far too many lives. There’s her family life, her romantic life, her B. Altman department store life, and, of course, her secret stand-up career life. Each and everyone one of those facets comes with its own cast of characters.
Some you might even forget even exist, like Midge’s brother Noah Weissman (Will Brill). Noah exists, and he is a very nice sibling!
With Marvelous Mrs. Maisel season 2 on the horizon, it felt like the right time to break down the full Maisel crew, from the entire Weissman family to Midge's husband Joel Maisel (Michael Zegen) and manager Susie Meyerson (Alex Borstein). Keep reading to learn everything you want to know about this cast, from who they are to where we left off with them during season 1 finale “Thank You And Good Night.”
1 of 11
Photo: Courtesy of Amazon.
Midge Maisel

Who plays her? Emmy-winner Rachel Brosnahan

Who is she? The zippy heroine of this tale. Midge starts off the series as a determined, college-educated Upper West Side housewife whose only goal is to get her husband Joel a prime slot during the open mic night of a celebrated West Village club, the Gaslight. By the end of the series, it's Midge who is stealing the show at the downtown spot.

Midge's major evolution is spurred by the reveal that Joel had been cheating on her for quite some time and is leaving her. So, the mother of two puts the pieces of her life back together by molding her raw talent for comedy into a true burgeoning career. The only problem is, Midge is hiding all of that success, and the raunchy jokes that go with it, from her family and friends.

Where did we leave off with her? At a very dramatic moment. Towards the end of Maisel season 1, Midge reveals fictional comedy legend Sophie Lennon (Glee’s Jane Lynch) is a fraud. Although Sophie utilizes a sloppy working class persona on stage, she is actually a diet-obsessed sexist and one of the wealthiest women Midge has ever met. And Midge is from the Upper West Side.

This leads to Midge getting blackballed. But our plucky star is saved when powerhouse stand-up Lenny Bruce (Luke Kirby, more on his character soon) agrees to let Midge open for him. This opportunity allows Midge to star in one fantastic, highly publicized show and rebrand herself as the Marvelous Mrs. Maisel.
2 of 11
Joel Maisel

Who plays him? Michael Zegen

Who is he? Midge’s cheating husband. The Maisel relationship crumbles after Midge realizes he has been stealing entire acts from famous comedians. This embarrassing revelation pushes Joel to finally announce his long affair and abandon Midge.

Of all the women in the world, Joel, never the creative type, was sleeping with his secretary, the ridiculously named Penny Pann (Holly Curran). Joel tries to recreate the life he lived with Midge with Penny, but eventually ends things with her as well. Joel is a walking quarter-life crisis.

Where did we leave off with him? By the close of season 1 we see the sweet, lovestruck side of Joel that Midge originally fell for. That’s why the pair sleep together again in finale “Thank You And Good Night.”

But, just when it looks like these two are finally going to get their family back together, Joel wanders into the Gaslight on the worst night possible: Midge’s comeback show. This is how Mr. Maisel learns Mrs. Maisel is a real stand-up comic when he was just playing at one. Although Joel is in awe of Midge’s talent, he still drunkenly runs out of the Gaslight and into the night over his discovery. Though not before punching a guy who criticizes Midge’s performance.
3 of 11
Photo: Courtesy of Amazon.
Susie Myerson

Who plays her? Emmy-winner Alex Borstein, MVP of Family Guy and MADtv

Who is she? Midge’s loyal manager and the manager of the Gaslight. While Midge is the embodiment of wealth and privilege, Susie is a working class woman who lives in a tiny basement apartment.

Susie is unquestionably the scrappiest person in Maisel, and has never seen a room she’s afraid of walking into.

Where did we leave off with her? During Joel’s season 1 finale meltdown, Susie tells the emotional Mr. Maisel he’s being selfish about his wife’s career. Joel doesn’t take this well and Susie doesn’t particularly care. The manager has much bigger problems, as Midge’s takedown of Sophie Lennon has made a fearsome enemy out of Harry Drake (David Paymer), one of the most powerful managers in New York, who counts Sophie as a top client.
4 of 11
Photo: Courtesy of Amazon.
Rose Weissman

Who plays her? Marin Hinkle

Who is she? Midge’s elegant and very critical mother. While Rose was seemingly a carefree young woman living in Paris before getting married, she is now a decorum-obsessed matriarch who hates carbs of all kinds.

Rose spends much of season 1 obsessed with getting Midge back together with Joel. Yet, we can’t blame Rose’s motives on societal pressures. Rather it seems like she genuinely wants to see her daughter happy and thriving with the man she loves rather than working a minimum wage job while sleeping in her childhood bedroom.

Where did we leave off with her? Rose is heartbroken after learning Joel attempted to win Midge back ,and she rejected him. Rose is even more upset to find out Midge isn't the only one who lied to her. You see, Rose's husband Abe Weissman (Tony Shalhoub) also knew about the thwarted Maisel reconciliation and didn't tell his wife. So the two people closest to Rose betrayed her for weeks on end.

Rose turns most of her hurt on Abe, especially since he brought a divorce lawyer to family dinner in hopes of having Midge use his services (that catastrophic meal is what led to Rose learning about Joel’s thwarted return in the first place). By the finale, Rose is refusing to eat meals with her husband.
5 of 11
Photo: Courtesy of Amazon.
Abe Weissman

Who plays him? Monk’s Tony Shalhoub

Who is she? Midge’s genius of a dad, a Columbia math professor who is obsessed with the company Bell Labs. Towards the end of season 1, Abe finally gets a job at Bell Labs, which means his life’s goal has been realized.

Although Abe is a pragmatic, neurotic, and mostly withholding dad, or, “papa,” as Midge calls him, the academic can still show some startling emotional depth. Just take the moment early in Maisel when he learns Midge refused to let Joel come back after the affair. He supports his daughter and keeps her confidence.

Where did we leave off with him? Abe stubbornly battling over breakfast and home office space with a pissed off Rose.
6 of 11

Imogen & Archie Cleary

Who plays them? Bunheads star Bailey De Young and Joel Johnstone

Who are they? Midge and Joel’s best couple friends, who are very torn up by the Maisels’ split. Archie and Joel work together, while Imogen and Midge used to spend their free hours together as well-to-do housewives. With Midge now working a full-time retail job and cultivating a secret life as a comedienne, her relationship with Imogen has taken a nosedive.

Where did we leave off with them?: As we mentioned earlier, Joel inexplicably quits his job after accidentally hearing Midge’s party comedy record. This is also bad news for Archie, since Joel was his partner on the major project Joel has abandoned. It is possible Joel’s latest selfish move will hurt the Clearys too.
7 of 11

Astrid & Noah Weissman

Who plays them? Succession’s Justine Lupe (of “At least I'm only getting fucked by one member of this family” line reading fame) and Will Brill

Who are they? Midge’s sister-in-law and brother, who are only mentioned when it’s absolutely necessary for the Maisel narrative. That’s why 85% of the time, it sure seems like Midge is an only child.

Astrid, born a gentile, converted to Judaism for Noah and is absolutely obsessed with all things Jewish, including the portions the Weissmans couldn’t care less about.

Where did we leave off with them? Astrid is struggling with fertility issues, which is causing her to be even more obsessive than usual. Noah doesn’t even care if they have a baby, as he tells Midge in the sixth episode, “I want a dog.”
8 of 11

Shirley & Moishe Maisel

Who plays them? Caroline Aaron & Kevin Pollak

Who are they? Joel’s zany parents who own and operate a clothing factory in NYC’s Garment District. The wealthy and fairly posh Weissman parents detest the wealthy and extremely loud Maisel parents.

Where did we leave off with them? Shirley is overjoyed to have her son living back at home. She seems to be ignoring the fact Joel is sleeping in his childhood bedroom because he cheated on his wife, imploded his marriage, and then ruined the relationship he had with his own mistress.
9 of 11

Lenny Bruce

Who plays him: Luke Kirby

Who is he? A 1950s god aka real-life comedian whom creator Amy Sherman-Palladino added to the very fictional proceedings of Marvelous Mrs. Maisel. Midge first meets the wildly successful Lenny when she is arrested in the premiere. The two funny people then come in and out of each others' lives throughout season 1.

Even though Lenny is 110% dreamy, the relationship stays totally platonic, probably because both comedians are married (we see Lenny’s wife in the pilot for one fleeting moment). Instead, Lenny is one of Midge’s first comedy champions.

Where did we leave off with him? After Midge is blackballed in the comedy world for railing against fictional legend Sophia Lennon, Lenny agrees to save his friend’s career with a show at the Gaslight. Midge opens a packed show for Lenny and is therefore able to rebrand herself as “Mrs. Maisel.”

Lenny Bruce is a prince.
10 of 11
The B. Altman Girls

Who plays them? Erin Darke as Mary, Lilli Stein as Vivian, Wakeema Hollis as Harriet, and Colby Minifie as Ginger

Who are they? Midge's friends at her B. Altman cosmetics counter job, who have no idea Midge is secretly a comedian. However, they are the ones who give Midge the confidence to return to stand-up after bombing by kicking off her short stint as a party comic.

Where did we leave off with her? With the B. Altman girls still in the dark about Midge's side career.
11 of 11
Photo: Courtesy of Amazon.
Zelda

Who plays her? Matilda Szydagis

Who is she? The best character on this show. She is also the Weissmans’ maid and chef.

Where did we leave off with her? With Zelda definitely knowing Miriam spent the night with Joel and then rushed him out of her bedroom window. Just look at Zelda's face. It accepts no lies.
