Amazon Prime Video’s Marvelous Mrs. Maisel cast is big. It might not be Vanderpump Rules-sized, but it still counts as sprawling. The reason: leading lady Miriam “Midge” Maisel (Rachel Brosnahan) has far too many lives. There’s her family life, her romantic life, her B. Altman department store life, and, of course, her secret stand-up career life. Each and everyone one of those facets comes with its own cast of characters.
Some you might even forget even exist, like Midge’s brother Noah Weissman (Will Brill). Noah exists, and he is a very nice sibling!
With Marvelous Mrs. Maisel season 2 on the horizon, it felt like the right time to break down the full Maisel crew, from the entire Weissman family to Midge's husband Joel Maisel (Michael Zegen) and manager Susie Meyerson (Alex Borstein). Keep reading to learn everything you want to know about this cast, from who they are to where we left off with them during season 1 finale “Thank You And Good Night.”
Midge Maisel
Who plays her? Emmy-winner Rachel Brosnahan
Who is she? The zippy heroine of this tale. Midge starts off the series as a determined, college-educated Upper West Side housewife whose only goal is to get her husband Joel a prime slot during the open mic night of a celebrated West Village club, the Gaslight. By the end of the series, it's Midge who is stealing the show at the downtown spot.
Midge's major evolution is spurred by the reveal that Joel had been cheating on her for quite some time and is leaving her. So, the mother of two puts the pieces of her life back together by molding her raw talent for comedy into a true burgeoning career. The only problem is, Midge is hiding all of that success, and the raunchy jokes that go with it, from her family and friends.
Where did we leave off with her? At a very dramatic moment. Towards the end of Maisel season 1, Midge reveals fictional comedy legend Sophie Lennon (Glee’s Jane Lynch) is a fraud. Although Sophie utilizes a sloppy working class persona on stage, she is actually a diet-obsessed sexist and one of the wealthiest women Midge has ever met. And Midge is from the Upper West Side.
This leads to Midge getting blackballed. But our plucky star is saved when powerhouse stand-up Lenny Bruce (Luke Kirby, more on his character soon) agrees to let Midge open for him. This opportunity allows Midge to star in one fantastic, highly publicized show and rebrand herself as the Marvelous Mrs. Maisel.
Joel Maisel
Who plays him? Michael Zegen
Who is he? Midge’s cheating husband. The Maisel relationship crumbles after Midge realizes he has been stealing entire acts from famous comedians. This embarrassing revelation pushes Joel to finally announce his long affair and abandon Midge.
Of all the women in the world, Joel, never the creative type, was sleeping with his secretary, the ridiculously named Penny Pann (Holly Curran). Joel tries to recreate the life he lived with Midge with Penny, but eventually ends things with her as well. Joel is a walking quarter-life crisis.
Where did we leave off with him? By the close of season 1 we see the sweet, lovestruck side of Joel that Midge originally fell for. That’s why the pair sleep together again in finale “Thank You And Good Night.”
But, just when it looks like these two are finally going to get their family back together, Joel wanders into the Gaslight on the worst night possible: Midge’s comeback show. This is how Mr. Maisel learns Mrs. Maisel is a real stand-up comic when he was just playing at one. Although Joel is in awe of Midge’s talent, he still drunkenly runs out of the Gaslight and into the night over his discovery. Though not before punching a guy who criticizes Midge’s performance.
Susie Myerson
Who plays her? Emmy-winner Alex Borstein, MVP of Family Guy and MADtv
Who is she? Midge’s loyal manager and the manager of the Gaslight. While Midge is the embodiment of wealth and privilege, Susie is a working class woman who lives in a tiny basement apartment.
Susie is unquestionably the scrappiest person in Maisel, and has never seen a room she’s afraid of walking into.
Where did we leave off with her? During Joel’s season 1 finale meltdown, Susie tells the emotional Mr. Maisel he’s being selfish about his wife’s career. Joel doesn’t take this well and Susie doesn’t particularly care. The manager has much bigger problems, as Midge’s takedown of Sophie Lennon has made a fearsome enemy out of Harry Drake (David Paymer), one of the most powerful managers in New York, who counts Sophie as a top client.
Rose Weissman
Who plays her? Marin Hinkle
Who is she? Midge’s elegant and very critical mother. While Rose was seemingly a carefree young woman living in Paris before getting married, she is now a decorum-obsessed matriarch who hates carbs of all kinds.
Rose spends much of season 1 obsessed with getting Midge back together with Joel. Yet, we can’t blame Rose’s motives on societal pressures. Rather it seems like she genuinely wants to see her daughter happy and thriving with the man she loves rather than working a minimum wage job while sleeping in her childhood bedroom.
Where did we leave off with her? Rose is heartbroken after learning Joel attempted to win Midge back ,and she rejected him. Rose is even more upset to find out Midge isn't the only one who lied to her. You see, Rose's husband Abe Weissman (Tony Shalhoub) also knew about the thwarted Maisel reconciliation and didn't tell his wife. So the two people closest to Rose betrayed her for weeks on end.
Rose turns most of her hurt on Abe, especially since he brought a divorce lawyer to family dinner in hopes of having Midge use his services (that catastrophic meal is what led to Rose learning about Joel’s thwarted return in the first place). By the finale, Rose is refusing to eat meals with her husband.
Abe Weissman
Who plays him? Monk’s Tony Shalhoub
Who is she? Midge’s genius of a dad, a Columbia math professor who is obsessed with the company Bell Labs. Towards the end of season 1, Abe finally gets a job at Bell Labs, which means his life’s goal has been realized.
Although Abe is a pragmatic, neurotic, and mostly withholding dad, or, “papa,” as Midge calls him, the academic can still show some startling emotional depth. Just take the moment early in Maisel when he learns Midge refused to let Joel come back after the affair. He supports his daughter and keeps her confidence.
Where did we leave off with him? Abe stubbornly battling over breakfast and home office space with a pissed off Rose.
The B. Altman Girls
Who plays them? Erin Darke as Mary, Lilli Stein as Vivian, Wakeema Hollis as Harriet, and Colby Minifie as Ginger
Who are they? Midge's friends at her B. Altman cosmetics counter job, who have no idea Midge is secretly a comedian. However, they are the ones who give Midge the confidence to return to stand-up after bombing by kicking off her short stint as a party comic.
Where did we leave off with her? With the B. Altman girls still in the dark about Midge's side career.
Zelda
Who plays her? Matilda Szydagis
Who is she? The best character on this show. She is also the Weissmans’ maid and chef.
Where did we leave off with her? With Zelda definitely knowing Miriam spent the night with Joel and then rushed him out of her bedroom window. Just look at Zelda's face. It accepts no lies.
