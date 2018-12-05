4 of 11

Photo: Courtesy of Amazon.

Rose Weissman



Who plays her? Marin Hinkle



Who is she? Midge’s elegant and very critical mother. While Rose was seemingly a carefree young woman living in Paris before getting married, she is now a decorum-obsessed matriarch who hates carbs of all kinds.



Rose spends much of season 1 obsessed with getting Midge back together with Joel. Yet, we can’t blame Rose’s motives on societal pressures. Rather it seems like she genuinely wants to see her daughter happy and thriving with the man she loves rather than working a minimum wage job while sleeping in her childhood bedroom.



Where did we leave off with her? Rose is heartbroken after learning Joel attempted to win Midge back ,and she rejected him. Rose is even more upset to find out Midge isn't the only one who lied to her. You see, Rose's husband Abe Weissman (Tony Shalhoub) also knew about the thwarted Maisel reconciliation and didn't tell his wife. So the two people closest to Rose betrayed her for weeks on end.



Rose turns most of her hurt on Abe, especially since he brought a divorce lawyer to family dinner in hopes of having Midge use his services (that catastrophic meal is what led to Rose learning about Joel’s thwarted return in the first place). By the finale, Rose is refusing to eat meals with her husband.