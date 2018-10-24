The second season is set exactly one year after Midge's life is upended when her husband, Joel (Michael Zegan), leaves her for his secretary. After her triumphant performance at the Gaslight, Midge's comedy career is poised to skyrocket. That is, if her fallout with powerful comedian Sophie Lennon (Jane Lynch) doesn't impede its trajectory. According to the trailer, Midge is still keeping her comedy pursuit a secret from her parents. As she becomes more successful, Midge will eventually have to reveal her whole self to them.