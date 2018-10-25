The second season of The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel is coming out at just the right time. This Amazon Prime Video series, which swept the Emmys earlier this year, is the definition of a crowd-pleaser. Come the holiday season, when the many generations of your family are gathered together, you're going to want to deploy Mrs. Maisel. As of this morning, we have an official premiere date.
On December 5, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel returns to Amazon Prime. Judging by the trailer, it's going to be a characteristic delight. The trailer is brimming with clues as to what we can expect next for Miriam "Midge" Maisel (Rachel Brosnahan) and her budding career in stand-up comedy. One thing's for sure: She's never going back to making Jell-O moulds. "I wanna be big. The biggest thing out there," Midge says with conviction.
The second season is set exactly one year after Midge's life is upended when her husband, Joel (Michael Zegan), leaves her for his secretary. After her triumphant performance at the Gaslight, Midge's comedy career is poised to skyrocket. That is, if her fallout with powerful comedian Sophie Lennon (Jane Lynch) doesn't impede its trajectory. According to the trailer, Midge is still keeping her comedy pursuit a secret from her parents. As she becomes more successful, Midge will eventually have to reveal her whole self to them.
Finally, the trailer offers some nuggets about the Joel-Midge front. At the end of last season, two progressions occurred in Midge and Joel's relationship: They sleep together, and he recognises that she is very, very talented at comedy. In the trailer, Midge refers to him him her ex, but they share enough knowing glances for us to suspect their relationship isn't over. That said, Midge appears to be dating other people: A flash in the trailer shows Midge on a bad date involving boats.
Do we sense a love triangle? We'll have to wait and see — but, luckily, we won't have to wait very long at all.
