Amazon's comedian-centric comedy The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel is taking a vacation. The series, which stars 2018's Golden Globe winner Rachel Brosnahan as the titular character, will likely to the streaming service this year, though right now no date is set. That's okay, because Amazon just dropped a trailer for Amy Sherman-Palladino show's sophomore season, proving Midge has more shenanigans in store. And many of them won't take place in Manhattan!
Season 1 of The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel opened with the dissolution of Upper West Side housewife Midge's marriage to aspiring comedian Joel (Michael Zegen). When she hit a comedy club afterwards and accidentally performed a knock-out set, manager Susie (Alex Borstein) took Midge under her wing. Midge began moonlighting as a comedian, despite the fact that her new lifestyle caused major upheaval in her traditional family.
Advertisement
Season 2 of the Amazon comedy will explore Midge's career, and life, outside of the island of Manhattan. In the minute-long teaser, Midge declares that she's "going to the Catskills," a world away from NYC despite the less than three hour drive. Season 2 will also reportedly open with Midge on a trip to Paris.
"Tit's up," Midge declares as she struts across the stage in the teaser.
Watch the full trailer, below.
Advertisement