While we know that Midge's family was well-off, apparently thanks to Abe's career as a Columbia math professor, the Weissmans wouldn't have dropped $8 million on their family home. Back in the late 1950s, when the show takes place, living on the Upper West Side in an apartment like the Strathmore would have been expensive, of course, but it wouldn't have cost millions. According to StreetEasy, home prices in New York have increased by roughly 19 times since 1959, based on data from the U.S. Census and the S&P Case Shiller Home Price Index. With that in mind, the real estate website estimates that the Maisel apartment would have been worth approximately $462,000 in 1959. With a price tag like that, it's no wonder Midge was less than thrilled when she found out Joel's father had been the one to pay for it.