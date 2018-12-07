The most AS-P line of the episode: There are tons of choices again, but we’ll go with Miriam’s near-uninterrupted baroque scheming monologue: “Right after dessert, I’ll suddenly get a headache. I’ll go lie down and you’ll propose everyone play a game … Gather everyone in the living room and say you want to go first, then position yourself right front of the fireplace that way, they’ll have to face you and they’ll have their backs to the front door. That gives me a chance to slip out unnoticed. Now, earlier, you would’ve cracked the door open and put a pair of my shoes outside so I can tip toe out barefoot and no one will hear me. Later when I get home, I’ll make an owl hoot sound and you can come downstairs and let me in through the service entrance. And then we can...”