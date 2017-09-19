The entire “bad wife” fiasco is even more sad when you realize Mindy is trying to do the opposite of everything she did with ex-fiancé Danny Castellano (Chris Messina). When Ben says he’s interviewing for his dream job in Philadelphia, the doctor — who, remember, has two full-time medical businesses in New York — supports him and says they can live in separate cities while they figure things out. He calls this a “failure” because Mindy is okay living apart for the foreseeable future. Mindy explains that's incorrect since she didn’t want to get in the way of her husband’s dream job; that’s what Danny did to her, and it “ruined” the relationship. Yes, that’s one huge part of the reason Mindy was okay with the possibility of a long-distance relationship. The other reason is because she decided to marry a man she liked, but didn’t truly love, which is the opposite of her feelings for Danny. Mindy may have disliked Danny’s confusingly old-fashioned diatribes most of the time, but she did always love him.