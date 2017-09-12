If you think this is unfair to all the time you watched Mindy try to find The One, think about when the doctor truly shines. That glow never came from a relationship, but rather during the moments that related to her on an individual, personal level. Mindy may be a mess, explaining why the original working title was It's Messy, but she’s a star at her job. It’s always a joy to see her deliver a new baby, enter an exciting fellowship, or start her own business. Think about the light in Mindy’s eyes whenever she deals with Later, Baby, her specialized fertility clinic. Danny, Ben, Casey, Jamie, and every other man Mindy dated combined could never make her that happy. The only guy who could maybe make her happier is her son Leo, and she’s similarly smiling so hard her face probably hurts when she deals with her role as a mother, which she is excels at in her classic, over-the-top Mindy fashion.