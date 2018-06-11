Skip navigation!
The Mindy Project
Beauty
Mindy Kaling Deserves A Makeup Contract
by
Danielle Cohen
More from The Mindy Project
Work & Money
Mindy Kaling To Dartmouth Grads: "Have Insane Confidence In Yourself"
Judith Ohikuare
Jun 11, 2018
Beauty
I Transformed Myself Into Mindy Kaling — & Here's What I Looked Like
Mi-Anne Chan
Mar 13, 2018
Entertainment News
Mindy Kaling Is Going To Officiate Her Co-Star's Wedding & The Jokes Will...
Sarah Midkiff
Jan 6, 2018
TV Shows
Is
The Mindy Project
Setting Us Up For A Mindy-Danny Reu...
As a loyal Mindy Project viewer, I don’t believe the FOX-turned-Hulu series has made a lot of wrong steps. I’ve forgiven the comedy for Mindy Lahiri's
by
Ariana Romero
TV Shows
Praise Be,
The Mindy Project
Clearly Won’t End As A Fair...
When two TV characters tie the knot, the first installment where we get a glimpse of their married life should sound like a happy one, right? For example,
by
Ariana Romero
Entertainment News
Mindy Kaling's Co-Stars Spilled The Beans: She's Having...
If you want the details on Mindy Kaling's baby, don't ask her — just ask her co-stars. After Oprah confirmed her Wrinkle In Time castmate was pregnant,
by
Shannon Carlin
TV Shows
Here's What We Can Expect From The Final Season Of
The M...
It's so hard to say goodbye to Mindy Lahiri, but say goodbye we must. After six seasons, Mindy Kaling is saying "Later, baby" to her namesake show and,
by
Shannon Carlin
TV Shows
Mindy Kaling Has A Big Twist In Store For Her On-Screen Self
Over the past several weeks, we've been talking a lot about Mindy Kaling's pregnancy announcement, her first time discussing becoming a mom, and Oprah's
by
Olivia Harrison
TV Shows
Mom-To-Be Mindy Kaling Will Take On Mom-Shaming In
The Mindy ...
The sixth season of The Mindy Project will be its last, but that doesn't mean creator and star Mindy Kaling won't send the sitcom off without a bang.
by
Meghan De Maria
Entertainment News
Ike Barinholtz Broke His Neck While Filming A Stunt For His Upcom...
Ike Barinholtz, who is best known as the weirdo convict-turned-nurse Morgan Tookers on The Mindy Project, was recently involved in a serious accident.
by
Olivia Harrison
Mindy Kaling
Mindy Kaling Is Not Here For "Effortless" Fashion
When it comes to personal style, no one ever wants to admit they’re actually trying to look good. Everything is “effortless.” Even the most popular
by
Marquita Harris
Entertainment News
Mindy Project
&
Happy Endings
Actor Adam Pally ...
Adam Pally, best known for playing Mindy Lahiri's close friend and OB/GYN Dr. Peter Prentice on The Mindy Project and Max Blum on Happy Endings, was
by
Erin Donnelly
TV Shows
The Mindy Project
's Sixth Season Will Be Its Last
After the years we've spent watching the (many, many) doctors at Shulman & Associates, The Mindy Project is coming to a close. Entertainment Weekly
by
Meghan DeMaria
Pop Culture
Mindy Kaling Is The Body-Acceptance Hero We Need
Mindy Kaling, the everyperson creator of The Mindy Project and writer on The Office, is never one to shy away from speaking her mind. That's part of why
by
Christopher Luu
TV Shows
The Mindy Project
Roasts White Male Privilege To A Crisp
The Mindy Project has more alternate universe episodes than nearly any other sitcom. There’s the Sliding Doors one with the adorable Joseph
by
Ariana Romero
TV Shows
Reese Witherspoon Is Selling A Wreath Witherspoon Dress
Reese Witherspoon has a clothing brand called Draper James and she recently revealed a new item for sale, the Wreath Witherspoon dress. Fans of The
by
Sesali Bowen
TV Shows
The Mindy Project
Should Stick To Its Rom-Com Roots
Major Mindy Project spoiler alert: After setting up a love triangle in last season's finale, between safe, "nice guy sexist" Danny (Chris Messina) and
by
Molly Horan
TV Shows
The Mindy Project
Has Bad News For Mindy & Danny Fans
Since The Mindy Project returned from its mid-season break this April, diehard 'shippers of Mindy and Danny have remained in denial about the pair's
by
Molly Horan
TV Shows
Lauren Cohan Talks
The Walking Dead
Finale & Rumors Abou...
According to her grandmother, Lauren Cohan should start carrying a gun. “She’s old-school,” explains Cohan, who plays Maggie, a weapon-slinging
by
Vanessa Golembewski
TV Shows
The Mindy Project
Midseason Finale Recap: Are Mindy & Da...
Last week's episode of The Mindy Project ends on a serious note. Mindy (Mindy Kaling) and Danny (Chris Messina) put their marriage plans on hold because
by
Lauren Le Vine
TV Shows
The Mindy Project
Season 4 Episode 12 Recap: Baby Talk
It happened! I'm so flippin' excited I don't even know what to do. I don't mean to take joy in what is clearly Mindy (Mindy Kaling) and Danny's (Chris
by
Lauren Le Vine
TV Shows
The Mindy Project
Season 4 Episode 11 Recap: Prenuptial ...
Danny's (Chris Messina) finally back, and it's time to get going on those wedding plans. Of course there's going to be drama; this is a romantic comedy,
by
Lauren Le Vine
TV Shows
The Mindy Project
Season 4 Episode 10 Recap: Danny's Gone
We're now officially at week I-don't-even-know-what of Danny Watch on The Mindy Project. Chris Messina is obviously off shooting movies and working on
by
Lauren Le Vine
TV Shows
The Mindy Project
Season 4 Episode 9 Recap: Little Doorways
Like absurdly named children and the quest for the perfect nanny, the "applying for preschool before the kid's even out of diapers" episode is a rite of
by
Lauren Le Vine
TV Shows
The Mindy Project
Season 4 Episode 8: Everyone's Just Pr...
If this week's episode of The Mindy Project were an episode of Sesame Street, it would have had a very clear theme: pretending. Not the fun, Mister
by
Lauren Le Vine
TV Shows
The Mindy Project
Season 4 Episode 7: The Nanny Inquiries
Mindy (Mindy Kaling) desperately needs a nanny. Her mother-in-law Annette (Rhea Perlman) has been filling in while Danny (Chris Messina) is out in
by
Lauren Le Vine
TV Shows
The Mindy Project
Season 4 Episode 6: Danny's Big Secret
Let's be honest: Who among us has not left a Billy Joel concert, and — still under the hypnotic influence of "River of Dreams" — been a little lapse
by
Lauren Le Vine
TV Shows
The Mindy Project
Season 4 Episode 5: Stay-At-Home MILF
Last week, the blogosphere blew up over an essay published on BuzzFeed Ideas. In it, author Katherine Myers writes about the difficulty of "coming out as
by
Lauren Le Vine
TV Shows
The Mindy Project
Season 4 Episode 4: Breast Milk To The...
A lot of shows struggle with how to incorporate a baby into adult character's storylines. The Mindy Project is taking a somewhat different approach. It's
by
Lauren Le Vine
TV Shows
The Mindy Project
Season 4 Episode 3 Recap: Jake Gyllenh...
Another week, another bunch of lessons learned through a series of Mindy (Mindy Kaling) defying Danny's (Chris Messina) uptight, overprotective orders.
by
Lauren Le Vine
