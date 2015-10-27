Mindy (Mindy Kaling) desperately needs a nanny. Her mother-in-law Annette (Rhea Perlman) has been filling in while Danny (Chris Messina) is out in California caring for his father, but she's majorly cramping Mindy's style due to boundary issues. As usual when it comes to the Castellanos, Mindy's too afraid to simply tell Annette to stop walking in on her in the shower and casting judgment on her underwear. Nope, there's gotta be subterfuge and undermining that will obviously result in Annette taking great offense.
That's exactly what happens (shock me, shock me, with that deviant behavior, Mindy Project). Mindy and Morgan (Ike Barinholtz) interview potential nannies and find one Mindy thinks is perfect. She buys Annette and her friend Dot (Jenny O'Hara) tickets for a cruise to get Annette out of her hair. Annette sees through Mindy's ruse and sues Mindy for slave labor. At the lawyer's office, Mindy argues that it's a grandparent's job to care for her grandchild without pay, and Annette is only suing her because Mindy replaced her with a new nanny.
Rather than working the situation out like adults, the situation works itself out for them (The Mindy Project tends to be very conflict resolution-averse). It turns out the sweet and innocent-seeming nanny Mindy hired is a strong believer in the anti-vaxxer movement, and she decides to make Leo the poster child for it. Mindy fires the nanny and is forced to ask Annette to come back. Annette agrees that she'll do it — for Leo's sake. Isn't it great how nicely that worked out?
Over in the b-story, things weren't wrapping up quite as nicely. A few episodes ago, Tamra (Xosha Roquemore) discovered that Jeremy's (Ed Weeks) girlfriend Whitney (Cristin Milioti) does cocaine. He's falling more and more head-over-heels in love with her, and Tamra thinks it's time to say something. She thinks it's best that Jody (Garret Dillahunt) do it, because he's one of Jeremy's oldest friends. When Jody goes to Whitney's office to confront her, though, they end up having sex. That's not what friends are for, Jody.
Actually, Jody does manage to frame his act as one performed in the name of friendship. He's going to keep sleeping with Jeremy's girlfriends until he finds one who refuses to do so. When that woman appears; she'll be the one who's worthy of Jeremy's love and affection. The rest of them are truly meant for a scoudrel like Jody. It's a really perverse sort of logic, but Jeremy buys into it after he punches Jody. Men are weird. Until next week!
