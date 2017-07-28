The sixth season of The Mindy Project will be its last, but that doesn't mean creator and star Mindy Kaling won't send the sitcom off without a bang.
During a Television Critics Association panel discussion on Thursday, Kaling said that The Mindy Project's final season will tackle "mom-shaming" head-on.
The Mindy Project has never shied away from tackling serious topics in the past. The comedy series has addressed white male privilege, for one thing, as well as plenty of the struggles that come with being a parent. Mindy Lahiri, Kaling's character on the show, has dealt with an anti-vaccine caretaker, an overbearing (almost) mother-in-law, and, of course, the consequences of calling off her engagement to her son's father. But the next season might take on a more personal meaning for the star, since Kaling is pregnant in real life.
"I think she's going to learn a little bit more about how to be a good, involved parent," Kaling said of her character at the TCA panel.
The Mindy Project executive producer Matt Warburton also revealed that Modern Family's Julie Bowen will guest star on the Hulu series' sixth season as a "rival mother" to Mindy Lahiri.
"The episode is a little bit about mom-shaming, and that's cool," Kaling added. "It was really fun and hit a lot of those juicy, ripped-from-the-blogger-headline storylines."
Kaling also revealed that she's had the show's last episode figured out for a long time.
"I think that happily ever after can sometimes be romantic happiness and sometimes it can be a feeling of contentment with your life, as a professional and as a mother," she said at the panel. "We just have such a good finale that we've known about for awhile."
