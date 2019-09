Mindy Kaling Is Reportedly Pregnant & The Internet Could Not Be More Thrilled

This weekend, the first trailer for the much- anticipated sci-fi extravaganza, A Wrinkle In Time, bewitched Mindy Kaling fans. In it, the comedian and star of The Mindy Project plays the Mrs. Who, a fascinating character aiding a pair of children (and who only talks in riddles) as they look for their father who has tampered with "time." The role will be legendary because of its dazzling visuals and impressive costumes. But that whole befriending kids plot line? It's apparently hitting pretty close to home as E! News is reporting that the 38-year-old actress is pregnant with her first child.