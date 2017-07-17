Mindy Kaling Is Reportedly Pregnant & The Internet Could Not Be More Thrilled

This weekend, the first trailer for the much-anticipated sci-fi extravaganza, A Wrinkle In Time, bewitched Mindy Kaling fans. In it, the comedian and star of The Mindy Project plays the Mrs. Who, a fascinating character aiding a pair of children (and who only talks in riddles) as they look for their father who has tampered with "time." The role will be legendary because of its dazzling visuals and impressive costumes. But that whole befriending kids plot line? It's apparently hitting pretty close to home as E! News is reporting that the 38-year-old actress is pregnant with her first child.
E! reports that a source close to the actress confirms that she is expecting, but it was "an unexpected surprise." The source also says that her pregnancy will not affect any of her current or upcoming work projects.
Kaling has yet to confirm the report herself, but the Internet is already freaking out over the news. Everyone is thrilled.
One person says that Beyoncé's twins have been dethroned (but instead, let's just hope that they would be friends).
.@mindykaling is going to have the baby of the century. Sorry, children of Beyoncé.— Shaina (@Shainaa) July 17, 2017
"THIS WILL BE THE COOLEST BABY EVER," writes one excited fan.
Others are wondering who the father is.
But the general consensus is this: blind excitement.
We're reacting exactly how you'd expect us to react to Mindy Kaling baby news pic.twitter.com/iYC7ZF3efH— Alexis Oni-Eseleh (@AlexisOniEseleh) July 17, 2017
We have reached out to Kaling's rep for comment and will update the story accordingly.
