With Its First Trailer, A Wrinkle In Time Just Became The Internet's Biggest Obsession

If you're hearing the sound of a thousand excited squeals, it's the internet collectively freaking out over the trailer for Disney's A Wrinkle in Time. It opens with narration by Oprah Winfrey, who plays Mrs. Which, and it features a haunting cover of "Sweet Dreams" by the 80s band the Eurythmics. The Ava DuVernay-directed science fiction flick stars Winfrey, Mindy Kaling, Reese Witherspoon, Chris Pine, and main protagonist Meg Murray is played by newcomer Storm Reid.
We see Meg Murray, her brother Charles Wallace (played by Deric McCabe), and her pal Calvin (played by Levi Miller) traveling through space and time to rescue the Murray father, played by Chris Pine. He's trapped on a planet called Camazotz, which has been overtaken by an unnamed evil that threatens the entire universe. To visit all of these distant worlds, Meg and her crew travel via a fictional physics concept called a "tesseract" — it's similar what astrophysicists call a wormhole. The planets themselves look lush and beautiful, with strange creatures and fully-realized plant life, making these worlds seem eerily similar to our own. Camatotz itself, one of the high imaginative points of the book, is rendered perfectly from the source material as a suburban Samesville that is equally vivid and terrifying. There are also glorious costumes and makeup: Oprah Winfrey looks like the futuristic witch queen of our dreams.
The book was originally published in 1963 and was written by Madeleine L'Engle. As one of the countless fans who has adored this book over the years (and it's companions, A Wind in The Door and A Swiftly Tilting Planet), it feels like we've waited forever for this incredible story to be given the proper movie treatment. With a budget of $100 million — the largest for any black female director — this film is sure to stun us all. We still have to wait a bit longer though, the movie won't hit theaters until March 9, 2018.
