You Have To See Oprah In Our First Look At A Wrinkle In Time

If we had to pick a celebrity to guide us through time and space, Oprah Winfrey would obviously be at the very top of our list. She’s wise, generous, and a sharp businesswoman, so we know she’s a good leader. For all these reasons, and for the fact that most of us already revere her as a celestial being, Oprah is the perfect choice for the character of Mrs. Which in the upcoming A Wrinkle In Time movie, set to be released in 2018. Ever since we found out about this casting decision, we’ve been counting down the days to see Winfrey transformed into Mrs. Which. The time has finally come. This morning, Entertainment Weekly shared the very first photos from A Wrinkle In Time, including shots of Oprah, Reese Witherspoon, Mindy Kaling, and Chris Pine in character.
For those unfamiliar, the fantasy epic tells the story of a teenager named Meg who goes on a journey through time and space in order to save her father (Pine). Along the way, Meg gets help from three angelic beings, Mrs. Whatsit (Witherspoon), Mrs. Who (Kaling), and Mrs. Which (Winfrey). In the 1963 novel the film is based on, Mrs. Which does not have a set physical appearance and during some parts of the story, she is simply a presence that Meg and her young companions can hear and feel. Because of that, we have been extremely curious as to how Mrs. Which would be portrayed in the film. The newly released photos give us a few hints.
In one photo, Oprah is shown with a long blond — almost white — braid, glittering lips and dramatic bluish-black eye makeup. Across her eyebrows sit a line of several yellow jewels. All those elements, combined with Oprah just being Oprah, she does indeed look like an cosmic figure. Check out the photo look below and scroll through to also see Reese Witherspoon as Mrs. Whatsit and Mindy Kaling as Mrs. Who.
