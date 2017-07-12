You Have To See Oprah In Our First Look At A Wrinkle In Time

For those unfamiliar, the fantasy epic tells the story of a teenager named Meg who goes on a journey through time and space in order to save her father (Pine). Along the way, Meg gets help from three angelic beings, Mrs. Whatsit (Witherspoon), Mrs. Who (Kaling), and Mrs. Which (Winfrey). In the 1963 novel the film is based on, Mrs. Which does not have a set physical appearance and during some parts of the story, she is simply a presence that Meg and her young companions can hear and feel. Because of that, we have been extremely curious as to how Mrs. Which would be portrayed in the film. The newly released photos give us a few hints.