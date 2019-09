You Have To See Oprah In Our First Look At A Wrinkle In Time

If we had to pick a celebrity to guide us through time and space, Oprah Winfrey would obviously be at the very top of our list. She’s wise, generous, and a sharp businesswoman, so we know she’s a good leader. For all these reasons, and for the fact that most of us already revere her as a celestial being, Oprah is the perfect choice for the character of Mrs. Which in the upcoming A Wrinkle In Time movie, set to be released in 2018. Ever since we found out about this casting decision, we’ve been counting down the days to see Winfrey transformed into Mrs. Which. The time has finally come. This morning, Entertainment Weekly shared the very first photos from A Wrinkle In Time , including shots of Oprah, Reese Witherspoon, Mindy Kaling, and Chris Pine in character.