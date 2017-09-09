If you want the details on Mindy Kaling's baby, don't ask her — just ask her co-stars. After Oprah confirmed her Wrinkle In Time castmate was pregnant, not one, but two of the actors on The Mindy Project just spilled the beans about her baby's gender. Turns out, Kaling's having a girl.
According to Vulture, it happened when Ed Weeks, who plays Jeremy on The Mindy Project, was talking about the show's final season at the PaleyFest Fall TV Preview in Los Angeles. He noted that the Hulu series ending this year was quite fitting for Kaling.
"The show started as a tribute to her mother, who very sadly passed away just as the show is being picked up, and it ends with her having a daughter of her own. It’s a lot,” Weeks said. “When she reminded us all of that, we all cried in the final table read. I mean, Jesus, life! It makes some very interesting and beautiful patterns sometimes.”
Now, because you were probably bawling your eyes out at that sweet story Weeks told, you may have missed him so nonchalantly revealing that Kaling is having a baby girl. Luckily, another one of Kaling's co-stars, Beth Grant, who plays Beverly, confirmed the news and the tears.
"I’m just thrilled out of my mind! I cried like a baby and that it's a girl … I just think that she's up to it," Grant told Us Weekly. "I just think that she's ready and I'm very happy for her because I have a daughter that's turning 25 and it's just the greatest thing in the world!”
Kaling hasn't said anything about her baby's gender since her co-stars broke the news. Don't worry though, she will talk about her pregnancy in a Sunday Today interview with Willie Geist, set to air tomorrow. In a preview, Kaling told Geist, "It's so unknown to me. I have a lot of control over a lot of aspects of my life, and this is one where I'm like, 'OK, it's out of my hands,' which is kind of a fun feeling."
What's even more fun is figuring out what else her co-stars will reveal about Kaling's baby. Anything you want to tell us, Reese Witherspoon?
