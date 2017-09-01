It's so hard to say goodbye to Mindy Lahiri, but say goodbye we must. After six seasons, Mindy Kaling is saying "Later, baby" to her namesake show and, from the looks of the trailer for The Mindy Project's final season, she's going out with a bang, not a whimper. Not to mention, a whole lot of toilet paper.
When the show returns to Hulu on September 12, Mindy is in transition, but she's still her inappropriately wonderful self. The recently married OB-GYN is dealing with what came after "I do" and realizing it's not always happily ever after. But, she's still trying to be thankful for all that she has. “I got a great job, I got a great son… Will & Grace is back and bitchier than ever," she says. "I’m doing good!"
And now we're doing much better knowing the gang's all back and ready to wow us with their one-liners.
Kaling hasn't been shy about what's in-store for her character this season, mentioning she'll get a divorce from Ben, which means yes, she's going to address that glance Mindy gave at the end of last season's finale. The mom-to-be will also take on mommy-shaming. "I think she's going to learn a little bit more about how to be a good, involved parent," Kaling said of her character during July's Television Critics Association panel discussion.
And if you're looking for more details about the upcoming season, look no further than Kaling's Twitter feed. She's teased some familiar Mindy Project faces will be returning one last time like Anders Holms, who played Pastor Casey, and the Duplass Brothers, who played midwives Brendan and Duncan Deslaurier.
Kaling also revealed that her Wrinkle In Time co-star Reese Witherspoon will make a cameo in the seventh episode. "Our latest #themindyproject guest star is the only woman I would want to be trapped in a cave with," she wrote, adding, "(This is weirdly the second cave we have acted in together!)"
It's something Witherspoon is equally as excited about. "Is it possible to have too much fun on set?" Witherspoon tweeted. "Exciting cave-dwelling things to come with @mindykaling and
#TheMindyProject!"
Is it possible to have too much fun on set? Exciting cave-dwelling things to come with @mindykaling and #TheMindyProject! ✨ pic.twitter.com/ChjAxjaFuW— Reese Witherspoon (@RWitherspoon) August 29, 2017
