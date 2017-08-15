Ever since Mindy Kaling's pregnancy was revealed, fans have been eager to know more about the mom-to-be and her forthcoming child. But The Mindy Project creator and star has been pretty tight-lipped about her pregnancy so far.
However, it looks like Mindy Kaling is opening up about her pregnancy in a forthcoming Sunday Today interview with Willie Geist. The interview won't air in full until September, but the show has revealed some preview clips from Geist's conversation with Kaling. The actress told the news anchor that she's "really excited" to become a parent.
"It's so unknown to me. I have a lot of control over a lot of aspects of my life, and this is one where I'm like, 'OK, it's out of my hands,' which is kind of a fun feeling," Kaling told Geist.
The actress also said that she's inspired by her own mother's "open-mindedness" from when she was growing up.
"My mom was incredibly fierce and so devoted to us, just loved us and really wanted us to be happy no matter what we did," Kaling said to Geist. "My career choice was not something that she was familiar with, and she was just so supportive of that. And if I could give that to my child, just that open-mindedness, I'd be so happy."
And, of course, it wouldn't be an interview with Kaling if she didn't inject a bit of humor into the conversation, too.
"It's so easy to criticize parenting until you're a parent, so one of the nice things about becoming a parent is that I'll be able to openly criticize other parenting because I will have a child," Kaling told Geist.
The full interview will air on September 10 — just two days before The Mindy Project's final season premieres on Hulu. In the meantime, check out the preview clip below.
