While the rest of the world was in the dark, Mindy Kaling was spilling her pregnancy secret to her Wrinkle In Time co-stars. Now, it's Oprah Winfrey who is sharing news of Kaling's pregnancy with the world.
The former talk show host and Harpo mogul told People that the Mindy Project star confessed she was pregnant while hanging out with the cast of the pair's upcoming movie at Disney’s D23 expo earlier in July.
"That’s when she told me. My mouth dropped," Winfrey recalled to People. "[I asked,] 'What did you just say?' [and] she said, 'Oh, Oprah, I don’t think you know. I’m five months pregnant.'"
Advertisement
Apparently the news came as quite a shock to Reese Witherspoon and A Wrinkle In Time's director Ava DuVernay as well, who learned the comedian was expecting at the same time Oprah did.
Kaling may have kept her pregnancy out of the press (at least, initially), but she has discussed parenting issues on her Hulu series. Kaling's character, Dr. Mindy Lahiri, is a single mom who has to navigate the challenges of raising her son Leo in New York City. In the sixth and final season of The Mindy Project, Kaling's character will confront "mommy shaming."
"It was really fun and hit a lot of those juicy, ripped-from-the-blogger-headline storylines," Kaling told the audience at a recent Television Critics Association panel.
Kaling, who has not revealed the father of her baby, also added that fictional Mindy's happy ending might not necessarily be about finding "the one," despite the show often diving into rom-com tropes.
"I think that happily ever after can sometimes be romantic happiness and sometimes it can be a feeling of contentment with your life, as a professional and as a mother," she said at the panel. "We just have such a good finale that we've known about for awhile."
Whatever happens next for Kaling in real life, we know Oprah will be here to spill deets.
Advertisement