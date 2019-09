“When the video had 52 comments, I remember thinking, ‘I don’t have 52 friends who are gonna take the time to comment on this,'” Morris says. “‘Who are these people? I don’t know these people.’”But that was just the beginning. The video found its way onto some website called Reddit that Morris had never heard of. Within hours, it had a million views. The next day, a Redditor by the name of yeahhtoast took a screen grab from the video, added some words in white text, and Overly Attached Girlfriend was born. (Years later in a Reddit AMA , he admitted to feeling somewhat slighted for not getting credited as the originator of the meme, but conceded, “I gave my idea to the internet, how can I be mad at the internet for running away with it?”)Morris wasn’t sure what she was doing with her life when she went viral. She’d been majoring in Education at the University of North Texas, but was starting to doubt her decision and had taken a semester off to figure things out. Working in entertainment had been a lifelong dream, but she was a small-town girl with zero connections. This newfound internet fame, or whatever it was, was an opportunity. But it also terrified her.“Strangers were finding my personal Facebook page and talking to my friends,” Morris recalls. “They were finding where I worked and trying to access my college records.” She turned 21 shortly after becoming a meme and couldn’t go out in her small college town without being stopped for photos. When she was interviewed on a radio show that first week, a DJ advised her to set up Twitter and Facebook accounts with a fake last name. She chose Walker, after Annie Walker, Kristen Wiig’s character in Bridesmaids.