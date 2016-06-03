Instead, Morris rents an apartment, drives a Kia, and in case you’re wondering, has never worn that same green T-shirt again, though she did buy a few others in that color at Target just in case.



“It’s a little scary sometimes,” Morris admits. “I’m really just making this up as I go along. I don’t know if this is going to ‘work out.’ Maybe someday this will just be a cool thing that happened to me, but I’ll make videos as long as I enjoy it and people are watching.” She recently took improv classes and plans to hit comedy open mic nights next. Overly Attached Girlfriend probably won’t be part of her set.



“I feel very detached from the meme, to be honest,” Morris says. “I see it and think, ‘Oh, that’s Overly Attached Girlfriend.’ It’s not me.”



