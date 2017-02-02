Skip navigation!
Amanda Green
Fashion
Rebecca Minkoff's Throwing The Coolest Fashion Event Of The Year, & You're Invited
Amanda Green
Feb 2, 2017
Health
Want To Change Your Life For Real In 2017? These Text Messages Can Help You Do It
Amanda Green
Jan 11, 2017
Health
The One New Year's Resolution That'll Actually Change Your Life
Amanda Green
Dec 30, 2016
Pop Culture
The Incredible Story Behind The Senior Freshman Meme
Update: Nola Ochs passed away on December 9, 2016 at 105 years old. We share the following story in honor of her wondrous life and memory. This article
by
Amanda Green
Music
This Is Not A Drill: Live Nation's Selling $20 Concert Tix Right Now
'Tis the season for holiday deals, and this one's music to our ears. For three days (November 28 to 30), Live Nation is running its best flash sale of
by
Amanda Green
Pop Culture
The Real Story Behind That Viral Engagement Announcement
Two weeks after saying yes, Benita Abraham of Long Beach, California, decided to share the big news with a Pinterest-worthy engagement shoot. She scouted
by
Amanda Green
Living
The Best Halloween Ideas We Stole From Pinterest
Every Halloween, you buy the pumpkin, down the lattes, and hoard the candy. But this year’s going to be #Ghouls, err, #Goals. Whether you're throwing a
by
Amanda Green
Music
30 Songs I Hate To Love
We all have our guilty pleasures and many of mine just happen to be musical. Some of the songs I enjoy are clichéd and terribly produced. If I think
by
Amanda Green
Pop Culture
Fun Fact: The Prancercise Lady Is Still Prancing
Joanna Rohrback, the founder of Prancercise, LLC, is not afraid to talk about the elephant — well, camel — in the room. “I didn’t even know what a
by
Amanda Green
Pop Culture
The Truth About That Viral Bread Quiz
If you’ve been loafing around the internet during the last week, there’s a good chance you’ve taken the bread quiz. Not since the Myers-Briggs Type
by
Amanda Green
Entertaining
Need Halloween Inspo? Read THIS
It's the second-most wonderful time of the year: Sweater weather's poppin'; the pumpkin spice flows like water, and every damn weekend is a costume
by
Amanda Green
Mind
7 People Share How Suicide Touched Their Lives
This story was originally published on May 19, 2016. A few years ago, I called my dad for one of our weekly chats — but he wasn’t happy to hear from
by
Amanda Green
Pop Culture
Remember This Meme? Here's What That Little Girl Looks Like Now
When Jessica Chatfield was four years old, her whole house was great. She could do anything good. She liked her school, her dad, her cousins, her mom, her
by
Amanda Green
Enter To Win
Nasty Gal’s Sophia Amoruso Wants To Go Shopping With You (And We'...
If reincarnation is real, we want to come back as Nasty Gal founder (and #GIRLBOSS author) Sophia Amoruso. But hey, we’d settle for getting personally
by
Amanda Green
Tech
Betcha Didn't Know You Could Do THIS In Google Sheets!
Refinery29 isn't just aimed at or inspired by diverse millennial women — it's built by them, from product and engineering to creative and editorial.
by
Amanda Green
Pop Culture
The True Story Behind This Scary Meme
Zoe Roth, 16, is not a pyromaniac. But it's true that, a few weeks ago, she and a friend spent two hours trying to light a campfire in Lake Tahoe, where
by
Amanda Green
Living
California Trips, They're Unforgettable — So Go On This One!
California dreamin' is nice, but how about making it a reality? We're teaming up with Mic, Quartz, and Fusion to send one lucky winner and a friend on
by
Amanda Green
Enter To Win
Win An Indie Rock Weekend In Seattle!
Since its start in 1997, Seattle's Capitol Hill Block Party has been the place for indie music. For its 20th anniversary, it's rocking harder than ever,
by
Amanda Green
Enter To Win
Rock Out With Gwen Stefani In L.A.
She ain’t no hollaback girl, but Gwen Stefani sure puts on an amazing show. And, guess what? You don't have to be a rich girl to see it yourself.
by
Amanda Green
Travel
Stop Stressing About Your Vacation — We Got You
If you've ever needed a vacation after a vacation, you know that not all summer travel is created equal. Wouldn't it be amazing if someone else could do
by
Amanda Green
Beauty
Get Your Beauty On At Beautycon!
The internet is a virtual wonderland of beauty tutorials and experimentation. We know. But if you're a connoisseur of cat-eyes, a mascara whisperer, or
by
Amanda Green
Enter To Win
Holla! Win Tickets To Lollapalooza 2016
Lollapalooza has been one of the world's most influential and beloved summer music events since 1991. For its 25th anniversary, it's rocking harder than
by
Amanda Green
Pop Culture
The Story Behind The Meme: Overly Attached Girlfriend
Laina Morris had just returned home from her part-time job at Pack ‘N’ Mail in Denton, Texas, when she remembered the Justin Bieber video contest
by
Amanda Green
Enter To Win
Be Part Of Art History — Win A Signed Jeff Koons Phone Case & A N...
The neo-pop artist and postmodernist sculptor Jeff Koons has been called our generation’s Andy Warhol. He’s delighted the world with "Balloon Dog"
by
Amanda Green
Enter To Win
Don't Settle For A Basic Beach — Or A Basic Beach Read!
Miami, L.A., St. Croix, I'mma let you finish. But Puerto Rico's one of the best vacation spots of all time. So we're teaming up with HarperCollins to
by
Amanda Green
Travel
Ain't No Weekend Like This NYC Girls' Weekend!
New York may be called "the city that never sleeps," but it also has its share of relaxation to offer. You don't have to take our word for it, though.
by
Amanda Green
Enter To Win
Your Apartment Decor Needs To Grow Up Already
You work hard, pay your taxes, and make mostly responsible adult decisions. But there's a good chance your place isn't quite so put together. Maybe
by
Amanda Green
Home
Want A $2K Home Shopping Spree? Of Course You Do!
If there's one thing we've learned from spring cleaning, it's that a little freshening up goes a long way. But a major refresh — that you don't have
by
Amanda Green
Enter To Win
Isn't It Time You Lost Your Dream Vacation Virginity?
If you're a Virgin Islands virgin, there's one thing to know: The Buccaneer in St. Croix is the place to be. It's the oldest family-owned resort in the
by
Amanda Green
Tech
Got #SquadGoals? Win $3K To Spend With Your BFF
Boyfriends and girlfriends aren't the only significant others in our lives. Sometimes, the most reliable, ride-or-die bonds are with our friends. That's
by
Amanda Green
