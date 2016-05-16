The neo-pop artist and postmodernist sculptor Jeff Koons has been called our generation’s Andy Warhol. He’s delighted the world with "Balloon Dog" among other iconic works, collaborated with artists like Lady Gaga as well as brands like BMW and Dom Pérignon, and even holds the record for the most expensive artwork by a living artist ever sold at auction (a cool $58.4 million, in case you’re wondering).
So yeah, you should totally collect Jeff Koons’ artwork.
Well, now you can! The art-world superstar has collaborated with Google to create three limited-edition Live Cases for the Nexus smartphone, inspired by Koons’ iconic Gazing Ball series that pairs classical statues and everyday objects with blue gazing balls.
But this is more than just a pretty case. When placed on the Nexus 6P smartphone, the case activates a live Jeff Koons wallpaper on the homescreen and periodically sends updates from the artist himself. “The famous artist Jeff Koons again?” you’ll say when your phone starts blowing up at brunch with behind-the-scenes photos from the illustrious New York City art world. “I’d better take this.”
We’re teaming up with Google to give three lucky winners both the Nexus 6P and a signed case you’ll treasure forever. Ready to collect your masterpiece? Enter to win now.
So yeah, you should totally collect Jeff Koons’ artwork.
Well, now you can! The art-world superstar has collaborated with Google to create three limited-edition Live Cases for the Nexus smartphone, inspired by Koons’ iconic Gazing Ball series that pairs classical statues and everyday objects with blue gazing balls.
But this is more than just a pretty case. When placed on the Nexus 6P smartphone, the case activates a live Jeff Koons wallpaper on the homescreen and periodically sends updates from the artist himself. “The famous artist Jeff Koons again?” you’ll say when your phone starts blowing up at brunch with behind-the-scenes photos from the illustrious New York City art world. “I’d better take this.”
We’re teaming up with Google to give three lucky winners both the Nexus 6P and a signed case you’ll treasure forever. Ready to collect your masterpiece? Enter to win now.
NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. Open to legal residents of the 48 contiguous United States (excluding Rhode Island), 18 years or older and over the age of majority in jurisdiction of residence at time of entry. Ends 5/30/16 at 11:59 p.m. ET. For Official Rules, click here. Void where prohibited.
Advertisement