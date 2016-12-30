It's never hard to figure out ways to better ourselves in the new year. We all want to be healthier, get organized, and spend more time doing what we love with the people we love. The big question is...when?
That's why 2017 is the year to become a morning person. One of our favorite bloggers (and proud early riser since 2010), Camille Styles, says, "A positive morning routine lays the foundation for a great day ahead. It’s all about consistency and creating habits — and once you do, I guarantee that the morning will become one of your favorite parts of the day."
In fact, she'll show you how with the #31Mornings Challenge, starting January 1. When you sign up, you'll receive a daily email with four easy and actionable steps for rising and shining, including a quote or meditation to get you in the right mental state, delicious and healthy breakfast recipes, a quick yoga pose or stretch, and a wild card idea to keep the good vibes going. Oh, and you'll also have a chance to win some prizes: a $1,000 Lululemon gift card for one lucky winner and $500 at Whole Foods for two others.
Slay early and slay often — sign up for the #31Mornings Challenge now*!
*NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. Open to legal residents of the 48 contiguous United States (excluding Rhode Island), 18 years or older and over the age of majority in jurisdiction of residence at time of entry. Ends 1/31/17 at 11:59 p.m. CT. For Official Rules, click here. Void where prohibited.
