The internet is a virtual wonderland of beauty tutorials and experimentation. We know. But if you're a connoisseur of cat-eyes, a mascara whisperer, or a porefectionist, we've found your real-life happy place: Beautycon. The annual festivals bring it all to life with brands, influencers, and thousands of makeup junkies just like you.
We're teaming up with Live Nation, The Chalkboard, and Pressed Juicery to send one lucky winner and a friend to the one-and-only Beautycon Festival LA. You'll get the celebrity treatment with two VIP tickets, a $1,000 flight credit, a two-night stay at the Avalon Hotel in Beverly Hills, and a $200 Pressed Juicery gift card.
Ready to brush up on all things makeup? Enter to win now!*
*NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. Open to legal residents of the 48 contiguous United States (excluding Rhode Island), 18 years or older and over the age of majority in jurisdiction of residence at time of entry. Ends 6/30/16 at 11:59 p.m. ET. For Official Rules, click here. Void where prohibited.
