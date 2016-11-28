'Tis the season for holiday deals, and this one's music to our ears. For three days (November 28 to 30), Live Nation is running its best flash sale of the year with tickets starting at just $20!
Yes, you read that right. For $20, you can see Ariana Grande, Lukas Graham, Bon Jovi, or New Kids On The Block, to name a few. With prices this affordable, you can even treat your most deserving loved ones to tickets (you'll win at gift giving this year, just sayin').
The sale ends Wednesday, so get tickets at Live Nation now.
