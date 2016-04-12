If you're a Virgin Islands virgin, there's one thing to know: The Buccaneer in St. Croix is the place to be. It's the oldest family-owned resort in the Caribbean, serving paradise to the rich and famous — plus a number of Bachelor contestants — since the '40s. Now it's your chance to go!
We're teaming up with American Apparel to send one lucky winner and a friend on a five-star, four-night vacay. Before you jet, you might need to do some shopping. We got you, boo, with a $1,000 American Apparel shopping spree to stock up on swimwear, lazy-day gear, and tropical-print everything.
Ready to take some time off? Enter to win now!
We're teaming up with American Apparel to send one lucky winner and a friend on a five-star, four-night vacay. Before you jet, you might need to do some shopping. We got you, boo, with a $1,000 American Apparel shopping spree to stock up on swimwear, lazy-day gear, and tropical-print everything.
Ready to take some time off? Enter to win now!
NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. Open to legal residents of the 48 contiguous United States (excluding Rhode Island), 18 years or older and over the age of majority in jurisdiction of residence at time of entry. Ends 4/30/16 at 11:59 p.m. ET. For Official Rules, click here. Void where prohibited.
Advertisement