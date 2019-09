The transformation from internet n00b to viral celebrity was full of growing pains. For starters, the video racked up 7.5 million views before being monetized. Rohrback had no other social media presence, so imposters swarmed like gnats. There was no publicist or agent to help manage the barrage of phone calls and media requests. The traffic spike crashed Prancercise.com repeatedly and the web developer demanded more and more money to fix it.Rohrback was completely out of her element, but she never lost her confidence. Instead of attributing her sudden fame to luck, chance, a slow news week, or perhaps all three, she starts the pitch. “I think Prancercise went viral because it was something that people had never seen before,” she says. “It’s fun, it’s easy, it’s liberating...”But she doesn’t take herself that seriously. Camel toe may have something to do with it, too.Rohrback's second video , released in July 2013, cheekily dismissed haters and imitators with the disclaimer “The content may be disturbing to immature or prudish viewers.” About a year later, her third video was filmed among grazing horses at Peaceful Ridge Rescue in Davie, FL. This time, she had a partner in prance: a man in zebra-striped pants with a jiggling bulge. Rohrback swears she didn’t plan it. “I directed the video and wrote the lines, but I didn’t tell him not to wear support!” she laughs. “That was all his own doing.”