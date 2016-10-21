Rohrback's getting pretty good at this internet fame thing. But these days, she’s keeping a low profile and does most of her Prancercising in front of TV news. The last few years have been stressful and difficult on her health, but she has no regrets.



“Even if the first video never went viral, I’d still be happy that I followed my dreams,” Rohrback says. “People can knock Prancercise, but I know I did it from the heart. You're never going to please other people all the time. But I've inspired a whole lot of people, and that's just fine with me.”



Prancercise.com now offers certification courses and Rohrback makes the occasional appearance, most recently in a commercial for Google’s OnHub router and the U.K. TV show World Of Weird. She occasionally daydreams about her next video. When asked who her dream co-star would be, she lights up.



“You’ll never guess in a million years,” Joanna says, mysteriously. “Brace yourself: Pee-wee Herman. He’s a character and I’m almost like a character. He’s very bubbly and positive, has this childlike way about him, and is quite fit for his age. I could see us doing something marvelous together.”



So could we.

