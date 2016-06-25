She ain’t no hollaback girl, but Gwen Stefani sure puts on an amazing show. And, guess what? You don't have to be a rich girl to see it yourself.
We're teaming up with Travel+Leisure to send one lucky winner and a friend on a sweet escape to Los Angeles. You'll be jet-set with a $1,000 flight credit, a two-night stay at the chic Loews Hollywood Hotel, and two coveted tickets to Gwen Stefani's show at The Forum on October 16. It's the last stop on her tour, so things are gonna get lit.
This prize is bananas, B-A-N-A-N-A-S! Enter to win now.
NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. Open to legal residents of the 48 contiguous United States (excluding Rhode Island), 18 years or older and over the age of majority in jurisdiction of residence at time of entry. Ends 7/5/16 at 11:59 p.m. ET. For Official Rules, click here. Void where prohibited.
